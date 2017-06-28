Basketball names squad

THE Papua New Guinea Men’s Basketball League (PMBL) is aiming to be the number one league in the in the country.

PMBL president Lawrence Lahari made the comments when announcing their training squad for the upcoming All Stars basketball championship next month.

PMBL players have dominated national teams for the past four years and Lahari said there was no excuse for the PMBL All Stars not to do well at the championships next month.

“Our goal is to win the All Stars championship,” Lahari said.

He said even though there was only a week left for preparation, the team would have no problem as PMBL had been on for several weeks.

The PMBL All Stars comprise players from five clubs in the league.

The West Jokers are the only side without a representative in the PMBL All Stars.

Lahari said fitness would not be an issue with the team to focus on their set plays.

The coaching team for the PMBL comprises Chris Worri, Larry Miro, Lawrence Lahari, Ben Davis and Leo Moide while the team managers are Ali Henry and Robert Haro.

Meanwhile, there are plans to have a third team from PMBL to be part of the championships. Players will be selected either from PMBL or Filipino Basketball Association to make up this team.

“PMBL could not name some of the Filipino players from Emperador or Tamaraws because it’s a national selection trials for Papua New Guinea players for the upcoming Melanesian Basketball championships as well,” Lahari said.

PMBL All Stars: Apiah Muri, Purari Muri, Moses Lune, Dia Muri, Charlie Parapa, Gabriel Elavo, Richard Mako, Obert Muri (Flames); Robert Kave, Emanuel Parapa, Wally Parapa, Greg Travertz, (Tamaraws); Francis Dobunaba, Michael Henry, Gerry Suve, Joe Elavo, Daniel Kone, Willie Tete (Emperador); Tony Haro, James Ipassi, Augustine Kaupa, Sibona Kala, Donald Kala, Mika Loko (Saints); Roderick Gairo, Elwyn Salesi, Ivano Ivano, Paiwa Baldwin, Civan Koiri (Chariots).

