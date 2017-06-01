Basketball starts ‘Mums are heroes’ programme

THE Basketball Federation of Papua New Guinea held a successful pilot programme last week at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints basketball court in Gerehu, National Capital District.

The programme called “Mum’s are heroes” is an initiative of the BFPNG under its Hoops for Health programme using basketball as a tool to address anti-social behaviour, improve health, promote the value of education and tackle poverty. The programme was the first of its kind and more than 20 participants from the church’s relief society and young women factions took part in the basketball games.

BFPNG chief executive officer Joel Khalu and his administration and development officer Delisha Koime had the opportunity to talk with the members of the church about the importance of the programme and its messages that would help them sustain better livelihoods in their respective communities.

The Hoops for Health programme is supported by the Australian government.

