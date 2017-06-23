Basketballers out to prove worth in PMBL

PLAYERS will be out to prove their worth in the final game of round one of the PNG Men’s Basketball League (PMBL) this weekend.

With the Basketball Federation PNG championship set for next month, players in respective teamsare expected to give their best to impress the selectors.

PMBL president Lawrence Lahari said the national championship would be from July 3-8.

PMBL season will go into recess for the next couple of weeks as a lot of players will take part in voting during this period.

The competition is expected to resume on July 16.

Lahari said the two PMBL squads for the national championship would be announced on Sunday.

He said the highlight of this weekend would be the match between KSS Flames and Emperador.

This match would see who takes the lead while the opening match between the Saints and the Tamaraws should be another good one to watch.

Saints went down to Flames 67-64 last week but are expected to bounce back.

