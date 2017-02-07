BAT recruits to implement expansion policy

EXPANSION is a major policy for British American Tobacco PNG (BAT) with the recent recruitment of 19 marketing representatives to be based nationwide.

BAT head of human resource and facilities Tim Solly told The National that investment in human resource was part of its long-term operations in contrast to other businesses that were slowing down operations.

“In order to deliver in 2017 we need to have more people and I know a lot of companies are looking to downsize at the moment but we are doing the opposite and looking to invest. We are looking at a number of ways by investing money into new machinery in our factories and we are looking into bringing in new people and to invest in these people. We have a long term investment strategy in PNG and have expanded in our numbers because of the confidence in things picking up.

“We want to get a greater reach and greater presence into the more remote parts of Papua New Guinea. At the moment as an organisation we have quite a good presence in Port Moresby, Lae, Mt Hagen and other major centres but in places like Kiunga, Wabag and other remote places, we have almost no presence at all.

“We had over 250 applicants from outside centres and whittled it down to the 19 and we are in the position to conduct induction that will go on for two weeks. These people will be based in various locations around the country. The representatives will also be dealing with the vendors in those areas while also addressing the sales of illicit tobacco products.

Solly said the induction would be held next week in Port Moresby before the BAT representatives were relocated tnroughout the country.

