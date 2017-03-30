Batata wrongly implicated in land saga: Allan

By HELEN TARAWA

THE acting Commissioner of the National Lands Commission Benedict Batata has been wrongly implicated in the Manumanu land deal saga, Lands Minister Benny Allan says.

Allan told The National that the report published on Feb 9 had stated that cabinet had directed Lands and Physical Planning Minister Benny Allan to suspend Batata together with key agency heads of government.

The NEC decision 24/2017 had advised the Head of State to revoke the appointment of Batata as the acting commissioner for the National Lands Commission.

Batata is currently the acting commissioner of the National Lands Commission but he had formerly been the acting chief commissioner for the Land Titles Commission.

It is understood that Batata’s involvement with the Manumanu land was through a normal process under Section 7 of Land (Tenure Conversion) Act.

There were two applications for tenure conversion which he heard in 2015 for portions of land called Amadi Baga (Portion 423C) and Keveone (Portion 411C).

However, it is understood that he did not make any decisions and the matters were not finalised because there were ownership issues that came up and both matters were referred to the local land courts.

No titles were issued for those portions of land.

Allan said there was a slight misreporting and that the officer to be suspended was the registrar of titles.

“It was the registrar of titles plus the valuer-general who were included in the suspension,” Allan said.

It is understood that Batata is still acting commissioner for the Land Titles Commission.

Allan, in response on whether there was a commission of inquiry, said that the case was under Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

“There is a commission of inquiry in place but I do not know its status at the moment,” he said.

It is understood that the inquiry had been reduced to an administrative investigation but Allan did not have any information on the matter.

“All issues on land disputes were heard by the National Land Titles Commission.”

