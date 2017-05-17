Bau Futs claim victory in Rigo soccer preseason final

BAU Futs claimed victory over Pune Hunters with a 2-1 win in the Sivitatana Soccer Association preseason final last weekend at Sivitatana village, Rigo, Central.

Pune took the lead. Thanks to a goal by Alex Koroki early in the first half. A determined defensive effort from Pune allowed them to hold on to that lead going into half time.

Bau, with their never-say-die attitude, soon equalised in the second half with a goal through Lologa Kila.

With the experience of NSL player Lams Vincent, who controlled the tempo of the game, gave the home team Bau a lift.

With that momentum Bau found the back of the net again through Lologa Kila, who scored his second goal with the three minutes of play left on the clock. Kila’s goal sealed the win for Bau.

At the beginning of the year, SSA had a moral boosting surprise visit to their association by the Hekari football club founder and FFPNG president John Kapi Natto.

He presented the association with K3000 and eight soccer balls, and pledged to provide trophies for the competition’s finals.

The SSA was also pledged K2000 in funding from Rigo District Development Authority, through its chief executive officer Koru Abe.

