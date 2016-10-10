Bau ton breaks Strike

PAPUA New Guinbea thrashed the Northern Territory Strike by 246 runs on the first Innings last Thursday thanks to a brilliant century from Hanuabada all-rounder, Sese Bau in Adelaide.

After winning the toss, Hebou PNG Barramundis captain Assad Vala had no hesitation in batting first on a flat track in the South Australian capital. His decision seemed to be the right one with the Barramundis posting 357/9 on day one (Wed, Oct 5) thanks to a stylish century by Bau, who hit 124 runs off 173 balls.

Bau was ably supported by Vala (64) who scored another half-century, while all-rounder John Boge Reva was unbeaten on 64, batting down the order.

Joel Logan (3-71) was the pick of the Strike bowlers, while Stephan Hook (2-49) and Kyle Scrimegour (2-58) picked up two wickets each.

Chasing 358 on day two, the Strike were skittled for 111 in less than 47 overs. Willie Gavera continued his brilliant tour, taking 4-49 while Scrimegour made 45 runs.

In search of an unlikely outright victory, Vala sent the Strike into bat again and they were in trouble once again at 51/5.

Benjamin Wakim (62) and Zac Chapman (38 not out) then steadied the ship after that to guide the Strike to 144/5 to the close of play.

Young left-arm paceman, Nosiana Pokana was the pick of the Barramundis bowlers taking 2-29.

Match Summary: 1st Innings – PNG 357/9 (Sese Bau 124, John Boge Reva 64 nout out, Assad Vala 64, Lega Siaka 30, Vani Vagi Morea 24; Joel Logan 3-71, Stephan Hook 2-49, Kyle Scrimegour 2-58) Northern Territory Strike 111 (Kyle Scrimegour 45, Willie Gavera 4-39); 2nd Innings – NT Strike 144/5 (Benjamin Wakim 62, Zac Chapman 38 not out; Nosiana Pokana 2-29). PNG won by 246 runs on the 1st Innings.

