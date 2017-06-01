Bawa vows to support informal sector

FORMER National Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent and a candidate for the NCD Regional seat, Andy Bawa has assured those involved in the informal sector that he would fight for their rights and create opportunities for them.

“This election is a critical election that we must elect leaders who will represent us on the floor of Parliament,” he told a handful of street vendors who had gathered to hear him.

He said he would secure strategic market locations for them to sell their items and earn a living.

“All we will do is to identify locations for you to go and sell your betel nuts and other goods so that the city is not filled with rubbish caused by street selling.

“Betel nut will not be banned but we will make sure there are specific markets identified for vendors.

“We as a government will not stop the informal sector because if we do that the rate of crime in the city will increase because youths having nothing to do will engage in criminal activities,” Bawa told the vendors.

He also assured the vendors that he would make sure small contracts and businesses run by foreigners in the city would be taken back and given to those in the informal sector and other Papua New Guineans who have financial capacity to run such businesses.

Like this: Like Loading...