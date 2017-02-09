Bawa’s case dismissed

By CHARLES MOI

FORMER NCD Met Supt Andy Bawa says he has been through torture for eleven months following the dismissal of his criminal case at the Waigani National Court yesterday.

Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika dismissed the misappropriation charge against Bawa after the State Prosecutions presented a nolle prosequi, which legally meant that the state was unwilling to pursue with the matter.

A nolle prosequi is not an acquittal and a defendant may be later re-indicted on the same charge.

“This is something that I had gone through unnecessarily and has cost me my reputation, that I had built over the last couple of years,” Bawa told reporters after the court’s decision.

“I had followed every due process, every administrative process to ensure that everything was done properly.

“The media had also put up a lot in regard to this case as well, and I was put on media trial unnecessarily.”

Bawa said this was the second time the alleged charges were brought against him by NCD Met Supt Benjamin Turi.

“The last one was five years ago.

“This is the second by him again and again it’s a similar charge to the previous one.

“Even the second one (case) I did approach him (Turi) a few times after I handed over the office.”

Bawa described the charges as a mere witch-hunt against him.

“I will as of today seek legal advice to what course of action to take against Turi.

In the last matter I did not take any action against him.

“I forgave him but this time around there is no forgiveness.

“I will ensure that we will take legal proceedings against him (Turi) and all the others who are involved.”

The misappropriation charge against Bawa stemmed from allegations that between Aug 4 and Sept 30, 2015, Bawa, through the provincial administrative officer for NCD, Agnes Jimu, allegedly requested for and received a total of K83,600. The money was unpaid allowances of NCD police officers who were providing security at the Pacific Games.

But Police allege that the money was never accounted for.

In dismissing the case the court ordered that Bawa’s bail money of K1000 be refunded to him.

