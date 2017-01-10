Be guided by ‘values’

By MALUM NALU

PERSONNEL Management Secretary John Kali has urged public servants to be mindful of their conduct during the election year.

He said this yesterday on the eve of a public service dedication service to be held at Sir John Guise Stadium today.

Kali said public servants must be guided by the public service oath of loyalty and values in everything they did.

“I’m emphasising this because it’s an election year and public servants must be wary, and let their conduct by guided be these values,” he said.

“If we can institute this in the public service, it will change the culture of the public service. Culture is about individual conduct.

“If we can impact on the individual conduct of public servants and public service leaders, then we can truly make the public service one that we can all be proud of.”

Kali said this was the message he had passed on to his department staff last week, and would be doing the same to heads of government departments and agencies today.

“We’re trying to rededicate ourselves to God and also rededicate ourselves, for me anyway, to the (public service) oath of loyalty and values,” he said.

“These will drive us in the way we work this year, because the future direction of our country is going to be determined in June, when the new government is going to come in.

“The public service will always be there, but we’ve got to make the public service very strong and capable, together with other institutions of State.”

He urged heads of departments and agencies to hold their own meetings “and gee up a value-driven public service”.

