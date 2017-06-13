Be innovative: Chan

MINING Minister Byron Chan says the next lot of mining projects will be difficult to find as exploration becomes more challenging.

He attended last Friday’s celebration to mark the Mineral Resources Authority’s 10th anniversary.

“Exploration will be more challenging. We may need to go deeper into the crust as the country tries to diversify its mineral resources base,” he said.

“Our geologists will need to acquire more geo-scientific data to attract more investors.

“Hence, you will need to be more innovative and creative in providing that attractiveness to the mining industry.

“It is a global international business.

“The MRA must continue to transform itself into a statutory entity capable of regulating, transacting and servicing the demands of these international business.”

Chan noted the importance of the first seabed mining project.

“The challenges ahead will be enormous as some of the projects that we will be managing in the next five to 10 years will be among the firsts in the world.

“The Solwara 1 project in our very own Bismarck Sea is not only a first in the country but a first for the globe.

“And when it becomes a success, Papua New Guinea will be looked upon as a leader not only in deep sea mining, but also in the use and application of innovative technology.

“The new copper-gold mining projects, Wafi-Golpu and Frieda River, will come with their own challenges.

“One of them is set to become the biggest under-ground mining project this country has seen to date. The other will be attempting to use its own tailings facility to generate electricity.”

