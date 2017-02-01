‘Be mindful during election’

PNG Defence Force commander Brigadier-General Gilbert Toropo is urging soldiers to conduct themselves professionally during the general election.

He said in Port Moresby yesterday that soldiers must be mindful of their actions. They would be assisting the police to maintain a conducive environment for the people during the election period.

“Those servicemen and women who go out must remember that you are representing the force and your actions will tell a lot about the force,” Toropo said.

“So my message is that you have to ensure that our people must feel free and protected when they vote for their leaders.”

Toropo said he was happy with the progress of the Apec summit preparation for next year and thanked bilateral partners for their support.

Toropo dedicated this year to God for his wisdom and guidance.

“With the economic situation the country is facing, most of our activities will be limited because of less or no funds. But we must continue to serve our country,” Toropo said.

