Be more competent: Kali

PUBLIC servants have been urged by Personnel Management Secretary John Kali to be more competent in the lead-up to the formation of a new government after the 2017 national election.

“We’re looking forward to a very exciting year,” he told The National yesterday.

“We’re looking forward to the formation of a new government.

“The public service will be ready to deliver on any new direction given by any new government.”

Kali said the department’s key vision was “ethical leadership through smarter HR strategies”.

“That means our HR strategies must be put in place, must be measurable, must be achievable, must be realistic, must be time-lined,” he said.

“We want a smarter DPM this year in developing HR.

“We’re coming up with a lot of databases now which will guide us in the appointment of competent leaders in the public service.

“We also want to make sure that we come up with smarter strategies to bring in right people into the rank-and-file.

“We’re coming up with smarter strategies on attendance and punctuality. We’re coming up with smarter strategies to deal with maintenance of institutional housing, and also office accommodation throughout the public sector.

“We’re also looking at partnerships with private companies, through which companies sponsor public servants to attend training at the Institute of Public Administration,

“Public sector is as important to the private sector, as the private sector is to the public sector.

“We need good public servants in the districts for private companies to function effectively.”

Like this: Like Loading...