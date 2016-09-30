Beach volleyball serves in tomorrow

By JACK AMI

NEWLY-elected executives of the PNG Volleyball Federation unanimously agreed to officially launch the Port Moresby Beach Volleyball competition at Sir John Guise Stadium stand courts on Oct 1.

PNGVF vice-president Kila Oli said all interested players and clubs were advised to meet the federation executives and officially register their teams at Sir John Guise Stadium beach volleyball courts, starting at 9.30am.

Oli added that the competition would eventually lead to the John Paliau Cup Tournament later in the year in honour of one of beach volleyball’s pioneers responsible for the growth and expansion of the game in the country who passed away on Sunday.

He said that the competition was for both men’s and women’s pairs that would feature potential beach volleyballers for the PNG Games and other international events.

Beach volleyball now has a big following and after its success at last year’s Pacific Games in Port Moresby.

The new executives also agreed to host both the National Junior Under-21 and Open Beach Volleyball Championships in Port Moresby in late Nov to wind up the national calendar for the year.

For details, call 7229 6407.

Related