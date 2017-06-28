Bears edge Ghost in U20s

THE 54 Bears held out Swamp Ghost 8-6 in a top-of-the-table clash in the Under-20 division of the Port Moresby Suburban Rugby League competition last Sunday.

The round 10 fixture at Kone Tigers Oval, Waigani, was a typically bruising and scrappy affair.

A great defensive effort from the Bears side who posted two unconverted tries denied the usually capable Ghost who could only muster a four-pointer in the first half through forward Basil Tame.

Ghost five-eighth Porenge Koiyana converted the try for his side to trail by two points at halftime.

The second half did not reach any heights with both sides unable to hold on to the ball to mount any pressure.

Despite having backlines that were willing to attack the edges poor option taking and completion rates ensured the play was played in the middle third and between the 20m lines.

In the other U20 match, the Waigani Cowboys beat the Betari Falons 10-6 in the earlier match.

