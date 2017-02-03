Beatboxing duo win competition

By BENORAH HESEHING

DIGICEL Play TV has announced the winners to its newly introduced talent show ‘Yu Em Khax’ on Sunday.

The talent show, the first of its kind in the country, featured some of Papua New Guinea’s most talented entertainers.

Beatboxers Noiiziik PNG won the first prize of K20,000, magician Jack Spade won the K10,000 second prise and Vigilant dance group walked away with K5000 as third prize.

The fourth, fifth and sixth placings’ were given consolation prizes including a supply of free Digicel Play TV subscriptions and Digicel 1Tok Combo Plan for a year.

Digicel CEO Nico Meyer said that Sunday night’s grand finale was excellent entertainment.

“The top six final acts were incredible, impressing the show’s judges, live audience and Digicel Play subscribers watching from home,” he said.

“Yu Em Khax has certainly delivered what we were aiming to do when we developed the show concept in 2016.

“I’d like to extend a very big congratulations to the winner, Noiiziik PNG.”

The top six who participated in the grand finale were; Bradley (dancer), B13 (dance group), Vigilante (dance group, Noiziik (beat boxers), Wilson Pulu (singer) and Jack Spade the magician.

The show would return to TVWAN Life later this year and potential participants are advised to prepare for it.

