Beauty not only for young: Tautea

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

BEAUTY is not only for the young – ask 61-year-old Ruth Tautea from East Sepik.

“I would sit at the mirror for hours just to get one perfect hairstyle fixed, put on a good facial makeover and body pampering,” she said.

Having the passion and skills for fashion took Ruth into the beauty business with Proma in 1991.

“Because I love doing make up on my face, hair and body, I thought: Why not I employ my skills in doing business?” Tautea said.

She signed as a member of Proma by one of her business partners Heather Yaninen.

Her business started with the sale of skin care products. She moved on to selling car care products, nutrient supplements for the body as well as clothes and jewelleries too.

“I sell the products according to the knowledge I have for them because I have been using them myself for the last 21 years and have noticed a lot of change on my body and face,” Tautea said.

Her skin care makeover kit were going for K299 half-set and K499 full-set. But she can sell single containers to customers at prices around K50 to K100.

She earned around K600 daily and about K1000 on peak periods around fortnight weeks and on events like graduation and others.

“My earnings entirely depend on both my regular customers and new ones,” Tautea said. She also does facial makeovers.

Like this: Like Loading...