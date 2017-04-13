Believe in yourself, work in unity: Somare

By MUHUYUPE SORANZI

GRAND Chief Sir Michael Somare’s parting message to the people of Papua New Guinea during his farewell yesterday in Port Moresby was to believe in one another and work in unity to take the country forward.

Sir Michael urged Papua New Guineans to believe in themselves and believe in one another and also believe in their union as one people of one country.

“I for one could not have accomplished this journey if I did not believe,” Sir Michael said.

“Today we take unity for granted but there was a time when we were all different from one another, therefore my encouragement to every one of you is to believe in yourself.”

Sir Michael also said that PNG must continue to develop and prosper.

“Our wealth and resources must be used to achieve these desires.

“The Government must increasingly empower the general population so they can have dignity, confidence and clarity about our future.”

He said he was blessed to have a long life and seen this country progress from a colony to a united nation of a proud and diverse people.

Sir Michael also encouraged voters to choose their representatives to Parliament in the coming election wisely.

“With the limited financial resources to run this election, I encourage everyone to do their part to ensure that the election is conducted peacefully and concluded successfully.

“We will only fail ourselves if we disrupt the ballot process and I do not want to see failed elections in any province,” Sir Michael said.

He also paid tribute to Susan Karike-Huhume who designed the PNG flag.

“I thank the late Susan for her contribution to PNG and may she rest in peace.”

Sir Michael said he would still be an advocate in a non-partisan way in issues affecting the country.

