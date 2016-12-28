Beneficiary group governors praised

By SHIRLEY MAULUDU

A LANDOWNER leader of the PNG LNG project says governors of the beneficiary groups have taken the right step in accepting the vendor financing option offered by the Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited.

Larry Andagali, who is also a businessman, made the statement yesterday following the signing of an agreement between governors of Hela, Southern Highlands, Central and Gulf with KPHL to acquire the Kroton equity in the project.

This will be in addition to the 2 per cent held by Mineral Resources Development Company as per the Oil and Gas Act.

“It’s a very responsible decision the governors have taken. We have now established a bridge,” Andagali said.

“The misconceptions regarding the issue is to do with the terminology and definition in the UBSA agreement.

“I think the Government has given us a very good deal.

For me, it is the best deal. If there are some financing out there, from this vendor option, provides for the avenue to bring the money in, we will only be replacing the vendor notes.

“We haven’t found the actual cash yet.”

