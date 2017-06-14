Bereina welcomes CJ

THE people of Bereina in Central met the country’s chief justice for the first time last Friday, saying it was an historic occasion for them.

Chief Justice Sir Salamo Injia visited Bereina Station to see firsthand the Law and Justice Department facilities there.

He inspected the piece of land given to build a court house for the people of Bereina.

Sir Salamo told the people that the judiciary had established district and national courts in all provincial headquarters except in Central because it did not have a provincial headquarters.

“The day when Central has its provincial headquarters which, I understand ,will be situated at Bautama, the judiciary will construct a national court facility for Central there,” Sir Salamo said.

He said the judiciary would build court houses in the districts in Central, starting with Bereina.

Like this: Like Loading...