Berrington ton highlight of cup clash

Papua New Guinea forced a draw with Scotland at the end of the four-day Intercontinental Cup match yesterday after the visitors’ big first innings score of 514 anchored by Richie Berrington’s patient 129.

That effort helped his side to a 110-run first-innings lead, but two batting performances by Barramundis thwarted their push for a win.

On a flat wicket both teams would have to be content with a draw. The home side failed to capitalise on their home ground advantage due to the efforts of a determined and discipline Scottish outfit.

Barras captain Assad Vala praised his team’s efforts in tough conditions, while facing a quality side.

“Our body language and attitude throughout the four days was, especially in the fielding for 160 odd overs, really pleasing. On a flat deck, I think our bowlers did very well, they came in hard all day,” Vala said.

PNG coach Jason Gillespie echoed his captain’s sentiments commending the side’s performance over the four days.

Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer singled out Berrington’s century as the highlight of the past four days.

“Richie played a fine knock. He spent a lot of time on the field with the bat and also bowled some overs as well. And he’s a great example of someone in our team that can hold their own in these conditions.”

