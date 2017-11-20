Do your best, athletes told as Games begin

GOVERNOR-General Sir Bob Dadae has challenged athletes taking part in the 2017 PNG Games to strive to improve their performance levels.

He opened the competition in Kimbe on Saturday.

He said the event, despite being deferred twice, was still an inspiration for the many talented youths in the provinces.

He said the two-week national meet was an opportunity for them to show what they were capable of.

Sir Bob told the athletes that sprint queen Toea Wisil was discovered during the 2003 Games.

West New Britain Governor Sasindran Muthuvel called on the people to make the visitors feel welcomed. It runs from Nov 18 to Dec 2.

The teams will compete in 24 sports.

