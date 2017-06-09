All the best Kapuls in your two matches

ON behalf of my fellow supporters of the Kapuls, I would like to wish our national men’s football team all the best of luck during their two matches against Solomon Islands, first today then on Tuesday (June 13).

We are with you all the way during these 3rd round qualification matches for World Cup Russia 2018.

We will be there at the PNGFS for your home game.

I call on residents of NCD and Central to come along and let’s support our boys on Tuesday afternoon for this important home game.

Go the Kapuls!

Sapota

Boroko

