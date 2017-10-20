Best Kumul side: Marum

THE Kumuls squad for this year’s rugby league World Cup campaign could be one of the best sides to date coach Michael Marum says.

Having 10 players from the SP PNG Hunters in the Intrust Super Cup, the side’s familiarity and cohesiveness will be a big advantage, according to Marum, who said the addition of NRL and Super League talent would only strengthen that base.

“We’ve been putting this side together for the last couple of years and we believe that this side is a strong side,” Marum said.

“It’s taken us time to build up and we hope this side can get us good results.”

Despite his understated confidence for his PNG LNG-sponsored side as the best yet assembled on paper, Marum said his side would not be heading into their three home games with anything resembling a complacent attitude.

“We are concentrating on our own preparations. Because it’s the World Cup, all teams we’ll have their best and that is why we have to make sure our best is well prepared,” he said.

Kumuls skipper David Mead, veteran Rod Griffin and Cronulla Sharks hooker James Segeyaro shared similar sentiments with their coach.

“I think we’ve a really good group of players and I am looking forward in playing alongside them,” Mead said.

“I think this is one of the best squads we’ve ever had, most of the boys are from the Hunters and they had a good year. I think most of them are mentally tougher now and they know how to protect their bodies too,” the 28-year-old said.

“I am happy to be part of this team, no disrespect to the previous teams or anything like that but I think this is one of the best PNG teams selected and I am only one part of this awesome team,” Segeyaro said.

“I think this is one of the best sides we’ve had in a while. With the Hunters programme we have, the talents that are coming are just great and with the players in the NRL system like Justin Olam, Kato Ottio and Nene Macdonald, it’s going to be a very good side and I am excited,” Griffin said.

Like this: Like Loading...