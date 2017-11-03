All the best PNG Kumuls

write with a sense of satisfaction on the highest points scored by our PNG Kumuls ever in the history of the Rugby League World Cup competition.

I congratulate the team as you’ve all Papua New Guineans proud with your stellar performance on the ground.

Many criticisms were made on social media about selection and all that but you have proven to us that you can do it.

You can do it boys. We believe in you and wish you all the best in your other games coming up.

Kennedy Topints, Millep Ngalkhay

Like this: Like Loading...