Besta can upset Madang

AFTER three consecutive wins, Besta United are looking to overcome heavyweights Madang FC tomorrow in round eight of the National Soccer League at Bisini in Port Moresby.

After a rough start to the season with three losses and a draw in their first four matches, the PNG Football Academy side has bounced back and is running on high spirits, coach Harrison Kamake said.

Besta registered their first (3-1) win over Buang in round five, then went on to upset PS United in round six and managed to hold off Yamaros 3-2 last Saturday in game seven.

“I am so pleased with the momentum the boys have built over the last three games. But we have some big games coming up against the giants of the competition Madang and Lae City Dwellers so we have to be prepared,” Kamake said.

He spoke highly of their opponents tomorrow as a top quality side that has a lot of experience in their line-up in the likes of PNG representatives Alwin and Felix Komolong, Samuel Kini and Stahl Gubag. “Madang is very hard to beat because they are a quality side. We fell short (3-2) the last time we met,” Kamake said.

“Having back-to-back wins, we think that nothing is impossible. We just have to fix up our midfield defence which was slack last Saturday. But we are confident we can win.”

Meanwhile, reigning champions Lae City Dwellers will arrive in Port Moresby tomorrow to take on the struggling Yamaros who are yet to win.

The Dwellers remain unbeaten with a big 7-0 win over Buang last Saturday, however, coach Peter Gunemba said they would not underestimate their opponents.

The other midweek game will see PS United take on Buang FC. PS United will be aiming to return to the winner’s circle after two consecutive losses.

Fixtures: Wed, July 5 at Bisini Soccer Ground – 10am Besta United v Madang; 12.30pm Yamaros v Lae City Dwellers; 3pm PS United v Buang.

Like this: Like Loading...