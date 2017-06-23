Besta eyes second win

AFTER completing the opening round of the National Soccer League last Wednesday with a 4-2 win over Buang FC, the cream of PNG’s Under-20 talent, Besta United, are looking for their second win when they take on PS United tomorrow at the PNG Football Academy in Lae.

Having drawn with Yamaros in week two and losing three games by close margins to PS United (2-1), Madang FC (3-2) and reigning champions Lae City Dwellers (3-1). Besta United sit fourth on the NSL ladder with four competition points.

Facing the Huawei-sponsored side for the second time, revenge is on the minds of the Harrison Kamake-coached side as they look to climb to the top by winning their remaining five games.

“The win over Buang instilled some confidence in the side and backing that up with another win will put us in a good position,” Kamake said.

Besta United are still capable of making the finals with their impressive defensive performance in the five games, however, Kamake has been working on the attacking aspect of his team as he pointed out the importance of striker Barthy Kerobin, who scored two goals in their mid-week win over Buang.

Kamake spoke highly of Kerobin as a future Papua New Guinea Kapul prospect who has everything in the bag to be a top attacking player.

After five matches in the NSL, the Madang youngster has scored five goals. He was also named the top goal scorer in the U17 OFC tournament earlier this year in Tahiti.

In other National Soccer League matches tomorrow, Buang will take on Yamaros while Lae City Dwellers take on Madang FC in the battle of the heavyweights.

NSL competition manager Simon Koima confirmed that the match scheduled for Wednesday between City Dwellers and PS United had been deferred and would be played as a wash-out game.

Koima explained that PS United had complications with their travel arrangements and that was considered a genuine reason to avoid a forfeit.

Fixtures: Sat, June 24 – PNG Football Academy – 1000 Besta United v PS United, 1230 Yamaros v Buang, 1500 Dwellers v Madang.

