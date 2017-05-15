Besta United come from behind to draw with Yamaros

A SCRAPPY effort by PNG Besta United saw the hosts come from behind to draw with Yamaros FC 1-1 in the opening match of the National Soccer League triple header in Lae on Saturday.

Having power up front, Yamaros and PNG Kapuls striker Patrick Aisa was the man who caught the most attention with his running game. However, a few unsuccessful goal attempts from Aisa cost his side as they settled for the draw.

Team manager Micah Kaneng told The National that the draw was satisfying for them but the result could have made been a lot better if they had made use of their opportunities.

“We are happy with the draw but we knew that we could have won the game if we defended well in the last 10 minutes of the game,” Kaneng said.

Kaneng gave credit to Besta United who played their hearts out in the second half dominating more ball possession and reaped the end result when Besta’s Kimson Kapai scored in the 85th minute.

Besta United coach Harrison Kamake was pleased with the performance of his boys for fighting hard right till the last minute to snatch the draw.

Besta has yet to win a game; they now have a loss and a draw on their cards as they resume training for this weekend’s round three games in Port Moresby.

