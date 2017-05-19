Besta United yet to secure win in NSL competition

BESTA United FC is yet to secure a win in the National Soccer League and a win for the Papua New Guinea Football Association Academy side this weekend will be a huge plus.

Coach Harrison Kamake said in their match last week, they missed a lot of opportunities to score.

He said they trained all week to ensure their attack was on point on Sunday when they face Madang FC at the Laiwaden oval.

“In our draw last week with Yamaros, we had a lot of opportunities but we just couldn’t convert those opportunities into points so this time we will be working on that,” Kamake said.

“It will be a big plus for the team because we haven’t won a game yet and our aim this weekend is to beat Madang FC even though it’s their home turf.

“I think we wouldn’t say it’s an away game for us because we have a handful of Madang boys in our side and I am sure we will have good support there so that can give us some motivation to play well.”

Kamake said most of his players were in good condition without injury and he is banking on a full strength side to get a positive result.

Besta United FC will travel by road on Saturday for their game against Madang FC scheduled for 3pm.

Kamake said they would travel with 16 players.

On Sunday, they will be taking on Madang FC in the Papua New Guinea Football Association’s National Soccer League.

The young Besta side is filtered with Madang players and will be expecting more support to boost their moral.

