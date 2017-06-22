Besta Utd surge back to beat Buang

By LARRY ANDREW

FOUR goals in the second half by Besta PNG United in their National Soccer League double-header at the PNGFA Academy in Lae yesterday helped them beat Buang 4-2.

In the other match, Madang FC had a narrow escape from a spirited Yamaros to win 4-3.

The Lae City-PS United match was shifted to another date after the Port Moresby-based side were unable to make the trip to the Morobe capital. Match commissioner Alex Toki said another date would be confirmed for the match.

Best United and Buang played in slippery conditions but it was Buang that scored first through Josima Julies for a 1-0 lead.

Buang to that lead into halftime but if they thought the Lae Academy side were going to roll over they had another thing coming.

Besta coach Harrison Kamake through the game plan out the window and sent his charges out with new set of instructions.

Besta’s constant pressure finally told in the 65 minute when Buang’s Darius Edwins gave a corner away.

Sylvester Wafianua connected off the kick and sent the ball past the clutches of Buang goalkeeper Braned Tobem for the equaliser.

Besta went up another gear with junior national representative Barthy Kerobin extending the lead to 2-1. With the momentum in Besta’s favour Under-21 side drove home the advantage through Ernest Gwaitep (67th min) before striker Kerobin bagged his second goal of the afternoon to cap off a rousing comeback.

Buang scored a consolation gaol in injury time through Benjamin Jacob. Besta PNG United 4 (Barthy Kerobin 2, Sylvester Wafianua, Ernest Gwaitep goals) Buang 2 (Josima Julies, Benjamin Jacob goals) HT: 1-0 (Buang) at PNGFA Academy Oval, 11-Mile, Lae.

Like this: Like Loading...