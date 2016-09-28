Betel nut ban partly lifted

Reports by CHARLES MOI

THE betel nut ban in the National Capital District has been partially lifted, Governor Powes Parkop says.

Parkop told a media conference yesterday that betel nut vendors would sell at designated markets in the city and these spots would be closely monitored.

“The customers will come to you (vendors), you do not have to go to the customers,” Parkop said.

“I hope that within the last four years, the people have understood the reason why we imposed the ban and now act and chew (betel nuts) responsibly.

“The strategy is changing a bit and I want to make it absolutely clear, it’s not because we have an election around the corner. That’s because the member in Moresby South (Minister Justin Tkatchenko) decided that they wanted to try a market down in Moresby-South. So as a result of that, we had to change the strategy a bit.

“We will now focus on the chewers. We have done our time with the producers, controlling the movement of betel nuts in the city.

“The chewers in this situation have been the main perpetrators of the cultural icon in Papua New Guinea. They are the ones who have been causing a lot of the problems, spitting everywhere, no respect for the city and anybody else.

“I never stated from the beginning that it (ban) will be a roaring success. I said it would be a journey. The journey has not been 100 per cent successful and I did not expect it to be 100 per cent successful because we are dealing with human behaviour.

“Up to now, I am relatively pleased with most residents in the city.”

Acting deputy city manager for community and social services Lulu Ted said designated and monitored betel nut vending areas were 9-Mile, 6-Mile, Koki and Gerehu.

But Ted said chewing of betel nuts in public places like parks, shopping centres and sporting facilities would be prohibited and offenders would be arrested and charged by the NCDC enforcement unit.

Ted said NCDC in partnership with local distributor Edic Betel Nut Wholesale at Gerehu Stage Two will control the movement of betel nuts in the city with appropriate police checks by NCDC reserve police.

Currently, the Gerehu outlet is the only entry for betel nuts into the city.

