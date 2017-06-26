Betel nut smuggling is not an excuse

I refer to an article in The National published on Nov 21, 2014, about betel nut smugglers drowning at Laloki River.

Those whose lives thrive on smuggling anything to sell to survive, this is not an excuse.

You need to go back to where you are originally from, where there is land to make garden, water to drink and for fishing, bush for hunting and many more natural resources that they can use to survive. You will live happily and trouble free.

Betel nut smuggling is not the only way for survival.

John Misina Rabona (Dorom Mida)

