Better college funding sought

THE Morobe government has been urged to look after the technical vocational education training (TVET) institutions in the province in terms of funding.

TVET coordinator Lina Tarubi said the eight TVET colleges in Morobe were ignored in the provincial budget allocations to meet the costs of skills training curriculum and learning facilities.

“TVET curriculums are totally different from formal school curriculum. They comprise training packages for skills trade with their modules,” Tarubi said.

About K300,000 was allocated for TVETs in Morobe in 2015. But Tarubi, provincial education adviser Keith Jiram and TVET education material supplies officer Alabe Sangin later found out that the money was diverted to pay for teachers’ leave fares in 2016.

Tarubi said TVET provided an alternative education system for school leavers.

“These students are taught industrial workforce skills to address the need in various industrial sectors.

“It’s a sad long story for TVETs in Morobe (that the 2016 submission was ignored) hence I am writing new submission to be considered for a new allocation,” Sangin said.

