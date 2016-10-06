Better health can prosper country, says Parkop

THE country will not prosper until we are healthy and have a healthy, clean and safe environment, according to National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop.

Speaking at the presentation of a kitchen and renovated staff room by the Adventist Community Service (ACS) of the Seventh-day Adventist Church to Gordon Secondary School, Parkop said we must practice healthy living.

He said the Bible also talked about healthy living.

Parkop thanked the Seventh-day Adventist Church for supporting him in promoting health and education.

“I do not drink or smoke and I walk every Sunday morning to keep myself fit and healthy,” he said.

“I feel that I have to live by example in order for the residents of the city to follow.

“Our body is the holy temple of God so we must not abuse it by drinking alcohol or smoking.”

He said in the city people did not live long as too many were dying; parents were dying leaving their children without a strong foundation for the future

“So I’m trying to change their lifestyle so they can live longer,” Parkop said.

He told churches to not only preach but practice their faith through healthy living.

“If we practice our faith, we will change this nation and make it become what God wants for us,” Parkop said.

He said he has a clear vision and goal – to make the city healthy, clean and safe.

“I have a vision and goal to make this city a healthy clean and safe for everyone to livem,” Parkop said.

“Practicing to living a healthy lifestyle would help prolong your life expectancy and be strong.”

