Better monitoring of SIP needed

GOVERNMENT Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari has some misgivings in the performances of his charges at the outstations. He has singled out provincial administrators especially, who are in charge of most public service functions in their respective jurisdictions.

This naturally raises questions in the minds of the public. Questions like whether provincial administrators and their district administrators, now known as district chief executive officers of district development authorities, are actually delivering government services and goods to the people who matter in rural communities especially.

When opening the recent Provincial and Local Level Service Monitoring Authority (PLLSMA) conference, Lupari challenged the provincial administrators to take greater responsibility in the delivery of services.

According to Lupari, the role of PLLSMA is vital to service delivery but since its inception after the passage of the Organic Law on Provincial and Local Level Government (OLPLLG), successive national governments have not fully supported the implementation of the law.

Unlike today and under the current regime, what was lacking in the past was a significant transfer of financial resources from Waigani to the provinces and districts for the full implementation of the law on lower level governments.

That was the main reason why the role of PLLSMA has remained inactive and many rural areas have been neglected for many years.

That was also the reason why, in the words of Lupari, provincial administrators have become ineffective, not able to perform and deliver.

Now for the first time since the since the OLPLLG, this government is providing direct funding to the provinces, districts and local level governments through the service improvement programme funds.

On top of these, the Government is funding free education, free primary health care, church health services and infrastructure development.

This, says Lupari, is a massive transfer of financial resources to the provinces, districts and LLGs. In the last four years provinces, districts and LLGs have received substantial funding to implement programmes and projects.

Waigani is no longer managing these funds but they are directly managed by the provinces, districts and LLGs.

Because of such levels of funding the national government the national government expects services are to be delivered at the provincial, district and LLG level.

“Lack of money should not be an excuse for us. If services don’t get to our people, the National Government and our leaders should not be blamed. We are responsible for delivery,” Lupari told the senior public servants.

The current government has ensured through different levels of funding so much tangible happening in the last four years. Except in some very difficult electorates where the cost of service delivery especially the question of mobilisation or logistics is exceptionally high, districts generally has seen a lot of change, thanks to the service improvement programmes.

There has been a perceived uneven distribution of funding to districts where several MPs in the Opposition and middle benches may have felt hard done by because of political reasons. And there are some districts who are still lagging behind despite the fact that they have been receiving what is due to them. This should reflect on the kind of political and administrative leadership in the districts.

That this level of direct funding by the current government is unprecedented in the country’s political history is undeniable, however, the biggest question that looms large is whether we are getting money’s worth in the quality, relevance and sustainability of programmes and projects for which this money is dispatched from Waigani.

Annual acquittals by district development authorities may not in themselves, be sufficient or trustworthy enough to determine whether these public finances have been expended for the best possible returns – and properly accounted for.

Monitoring and evaluation of projects and programmes should go beyond mere acquittals and should also include physical checks for quality. For that to happen there must be timely audits of LLGs and district administrations conducted. The provincial internal audit offices should be also revived and strengthened.

Direct funding to provinces and districts is commendable because today many can attest to the changes happening in district and council areas.

But to ensure that all that funding is delivering the desired results in quality services, the Government needs also strengthening its monitoring and auditing capabilities.

