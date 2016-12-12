‘Better TFF management can help schools’

A SCHOOL manager in Morobe says the successful delivery of the education under the TFF government policy can benefit the school if there were proper management.

Treasurer of the Omili Primary School’s board of management John Tema said although there have been issues with TFF funds not arriving on time at schools in Morobe, it was up to the school’s management to control the amount of funds available to sustain their operations.

He said the school enrols more than 2050 students in Lae.

“The total income expected from the school was not equivalent to what the Government had given to schools considering the ratio of students and not sufficient to run the year and achieve planned projects but the school has managed through with the assistance from business partners,” he said.

“If parents want their children to receive quality education, you (parents) should also be responsible to invest in your child’s learning because TFF does not reflect the reality of managing schools and its operations.

“The school is currently in need of two classrooms to cater for the overcrowding of students and the demand for education in the area which the school hopes to achieve next year.”

The Omili Primary School will be deciding with the parents from a proposed K350 project fee by the provincial education board to be charged to parents next year.

