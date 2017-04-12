Beware of fake, forged ballot papers

WITH reference to outsourcing of ballot papers, as a democratic country I strongly feel that they should be audited before they are distributed to the respective provinces and electorates.

Technology is moving very fast and anyone can produce counterfeit ballot papers.

If forged kina notes can be circulated, the same can also be done with ballot papers.

Even though the Electoral Commission had indicated the number of ballot papers printed, we do not know for sure if that is correct.

Issac Pee, Via email

