Beware of MPs acting like wolves in sheep’s clothing

THE last five years flew past as if it was five months ago for some MPs.

Some MPs utilised their time well between their district and national affairs.

By comparing their posters of the last election and the current election, we notice that some have definitely changed in physique over the years.

Today we see sitting MPs wind down their car windows, smile and look people in the eye, stop

at every opportunity to meet people.

They appear genuine and show a concerned face, they choose their words carefully and strike a common chord that touch the people but they are behaving like the wolves in sheep’s skin.

The National Government certainly for the first time had

delivered some impact infrastructure project throughout the

country despite lash back on its heavy borrowings and development concentration in Port Moresby city.

Yet we see local MPs using these National Government impact projects as their own initiative

to brainwash people to gain support.

These MPs have nothing to hold onto and see for the first time how small they are when the power they usurped five years ago is given back to the people.

These are the very people they knocked back, ignored, avoided, delayed and deferred, and distanced themselves from when they came to seek assistance during the peak of El-Niño season, for tertiary school fee assistance, for

SMEs (small, medium enterprises), for water and power supply projects, for better rural roads, for health and school and the list goes on.

My message to the wolves in the sheep skin is that you can fool some people all the time, or you can fool all the people sometimes but you cannot fool all the people all the time.

Gerry Hatenave Teteh

PNG

