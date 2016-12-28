Beware of those practicing these evil ways

A VERY bad occult was not publicised in our nation. It has made our leaders very vulnerable.

If we look at the number of our leaders having mistresses and concubines, we refer to culture of polygamy.

In a polygamous union, a husband with many wives is still head of the big family.

Whether he makes a good husband and father is another issue.

Point here is about control.

In places outside of PNG an occult was practised. It is the Grimoire of Baphomet – Dark Goddess.

Here a woman is a goddess and her husband would be a priest or a guardian or a victim of sacrifice.

Mistresses and daughters are women.

Mocking a Catholic church Mass where Eucharist is offered and shared in communion the dark occult bakes cakes and pour wine and share with members of the occult.

Evil then dwells in the members of the occult.

Members will do things against their will.

Leaders are warned to be wary of any seduction by well-mannered women who might be led by in-dwelling evil entity who will suck out life as a vampire would do to a person.

Prophet, Via email

