BFPNG appoints coaches for Melanesia Cup

THE Basketball Federation of Papua New Guinea (BFPNG) announced head coaches for national men’s and women’s teams to the inaugural FIBA Melanesia Cup in Port Moresby later this year.

The event will be a qualifier for the 2019 Pacific Games.

BFPNG chief executive officer Joel Khalu will coach the men’s side while Moi Muri has been named to coach the women’s team.

After leading the men to a fourth-place finish at the 2015 Pacific Games, Khalu has retained his position as mentor of the men’s senior representative programme.

The 36-year-old first coached the PNG men’s national team at the 2013 FIBA Pacific Championships in New Zealand where the team finished seventh.

The squad showed dramatic improvement at the 2015 Pacific Games, where Khalu’s side took down Pacific powerhouses Fiji and Tahiti in the preliminary rounds, before going down to Tahiti in the bronze medal playoff.

“I’d like to thank the BFPNG justification committee for showing faith in me and providing the opportunity to continue building our men’s national programme,” said Khalu.

“I’m honoured to receive this appointment and look forward to putting our team in a position to do very well at the FIBA Melanesia Cup.”

Muri on the other hand brings 35 years of high-level playing and coaching experience.

The 56-year-old has an extensive resume, competing in three South Pacific Games (1983, 1987 and 1991).

