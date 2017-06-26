BFPNG ends instalment of twilight basketball

The Basketball Federation of Papua New Guinea (BFPNG) recently concluded its latest instalment of Twilight Basketball, with almost 2000 players taking part over the six Friday night sessions.

The Hoops for Health (H4H) initiative, which gives people of all ages the opportunity to play free basketball in a controlled environment, is ticking all of the right boxes in the local community.

At each gathering, young people aged five to 15 get the chance to play full-court games of 5X5 basketball from 5pm to 7pm.

H4H coaches, which includes members of the country’s national men’s and women’s basketball teams, step in as mentors, helping give children tips on how to better play the sport.

Once the 5X5 games conclude at 7pm, the courts then shift to a half-court set-up, for 3X3 competition matches for players aged 16 and older, which run until 9pm.

The 3X3 games are played in seven-minute time slots, giving all participants the opportunity to compete in up to six contests per night.

The event has become so popular that it is drawing crowds of over 300 players each session.

“It’s absolutely fantastic,” said Phil, who is one of Twilight Basketball’s regular attendees.

“I can bring my whole family along to play, it doesn’t cost us anything, my kids are making new friends and I’m staying fit and active by playing 3X3.”

BFPNG chief executive officer Joel Khalu said the programme was achieving many outstanding outcomes.

“Our most recent block of Twilight Basketball was terrific and successfully delivered with zero issues,” Khalu said.

“Overall, it is certainly having a positive impact on the community, especially when we are giving almost 400 people the ability to participate in free sport on their Friday evenings.

“What else would these people, especially the kids, be doing at this same time instead if they weren’t shooting hoops?

“It’s a great diversionary initiative that is also helping to build critical life-skills.

Things like communication, teamwork and time management.

“Our kids might not think about these things too often when they are here playing, but they are definitely developing their individual skill-sets each Friday night, which is also another positive value-add.”

He said the programme had a positive impact on attendees.

