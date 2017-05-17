BFPNG to launch Melanesian Cup

THE Basketball Federation of Papua New Guinea will be officially launching the 2017 FIBA Melanesian Basketball Cup on Friday at the Taurama Aquatic and Indoor Centre in Port Moresby.

BFPNG chief executive officer Joel Khalu said two important figures in international basketball, the director of the International Basketball Foundation Florian Wanninger and FIBA Oceania executive director David Crocker would be at the launch.

“It’s going to be fantastic to have these two important guys coming to the country to attend the launch and we are looking forward to their arrival on Friday,” Khalu said.

“Their attendance shows how significant the Melanesian Cup is going to be and from the federation’s perspective, I think it confirms their belief in what we are doing here in PNG.”

In an invitation to the media and supporters of the game in PNG, Khalu said: “As strong supporters of the code, we would be honoured for you to join us in celebrating this monumental international sporting occasion.”

The FIBA Melanesian Basketball Cup is one of the three new Oceania sub-zone competitions comprising of the Melanesian, Micronesian and Polynesian regions.

Papua New Guinea will play host to Fiji, New Caledonia, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu from Sept 24 to Oct 1.

The top three of the tournament will represent the sub region in the 2018 Pacific Games.

Early this year, Crocker mentioned that the establishment of the Melanesian Cup was to boost the level of basketball in sub-regions to improve performance of athletes.

Khalu added that Wanninger and Crocker would also be attending the Twilight basketball programme on Friday to see its progress.

“Apart from the launch, it will be great to see these two men attend and see the programmes and the progress that is happening in the country.”

