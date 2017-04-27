BHP cuts full-year copper production guidance

BHP Billiton has reported a 20 per cent drop in nine-month copper production and cut its full-year production guidance due to industrial action at its Escondida mine in northern Chile.

The global mining giant said that 44 days of industrial action in the nine months to March 31 contributed to a cut in full-year copper production guidance to between 1.33 million and 1.36 million tonnes – down from the 1.62 million to 1.66 million tonnes outlined in January. BHP Billiton also cut its metallurgical coal production guidance to between 39 million and 41 million tonnes due to damage to Queensland rail infrastructure from Cyclone Debbie. Iron ore production for the same period was up three per cent to a record 171 million, thanks to additional capacity in the Pilbara in Western Australia and productivity improvements. BHP shares on the ASX were at $23.94 prior to Wednesday’s open, down 14 per cent since January. – AAP

Like this: Like Loading...