BHP, Rio Tinto tipped to lift shareholder returns

ORD Minnett analysts have hiked their 2017 iron ore price forecast by almost 22 per cent and expect the higher prices to drive stronger shareholder returns for BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto in the year ahead.

The price of iron ore, Australia’s biggest export, spent the last few months of 2016 surging and analysts now expect strong price gains to continue in the first half of 2017.

In early October the steelmaking commodity was buying US$55.86 a tonne, and despite giving up 3.3 per cent in the last two sessions the iron ore price is still above US$S80.

“Ord Minnett raises its CY17 forecast for iron ore to US$S73 a tonne from US$S60 a tonne on much stronger first-half CY17 prices, but still expect a downward trend into year-end as supply grows through the year.”

The analysts point out that iron ore accounts for around 60 per cent of BHP Billiton’s earnings and around 75 per cent of Rio Tinto’s, and says it retains its preference for Rio over BHP due to its great valuation support.

Meanwhile, Fortescue (FMG), which is a pure-play iron ore miner, sees its rating remain at “accumulate” and a new price target of US$7.80, up from US$7.30.

The company’s earnings for fiscal 2017 and 2018 are now expected to rise by 21 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively.

“Fortescue screens among the cheapest stocks in our coverage universe with a P/NPV multiple of 0.83 times and an EV/EBITDA multiple of 3.5 times,” Ord Minnett said.

“It also offers one of the highest yields (even in a falling price environment), is efficiently run with good management, and now has a very strong balance sheet. We retain our bullish stance toward the stock.” – AAP

Like this: Like Loading...