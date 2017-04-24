Bialla district hospital to benefit thousands of people

MORE than 45,000 people from Bialla and Central Nakanai local level government in West New Britain plus the East/West border population will have access to a district hospital at Bialla.

The Bialla health centre will be upgraded to a district rural hospital following a recent ground-breaking ceremony.

West New Britain Governor Sasindran Muthuvel expressed his sentiments in finally seeing the project become a reality through a K1.1 million funding from the provincial support improvement programme (PSIP).

Muthuvel said: “In any government, education and health are main priority sectors as they go hand in hand, just like both eyes in the human physical function that has each sharing equal importance.”

West New Britain provincial health authority chairman Dr Mathias Sapuri praised the oil palm industry both NB Palm Oil Ltd and Hargy that will be funding doctors and nurses’ houses from its tax credit scheme.

“It is surely a privilege to see the public-private partnership between the government, the private sector and provincial health authority and this project is an ideal example of good partnership and collaboration to achieve results,” he said.

Sapuri said the two companies operating the oil palm industry in the area had the capacity to operate with or without the government as they defined the economy but their decision to work together had come as a blessing for the province by spreading their tax credit scheme.

Sapuri said the project was an upgrade from Bialla health centre to Bialla District Rural Hospital which would provide all services that a hospital did.

It will have permanent resident doctors, medical officers and support services like pathology, X-ray, dental, pharmacy, physiotherapy, mental health and blood bank among others.

