Bible school graduates 41 pastors

THE United Pentecostal Church Assemblies Bible School in Goroka, Eastern Highlands, graduated 41 pastors during the church’s national annual conference on Easter Sunday.

The Bible school was established in 2011 with the purpose of providing training for ministers, evangelists, missionaries, teachers and Christian preachers in the teaching of the gospel in every province in the country and internationally.

The graduation was held at the National Sports Institute and witnessed by UPC church members throughout the country who were in Goroka for the four-day national church conference.

Rev Errol Paulus from the United Pentecostal Church in Australia was the guest preacher during the conference and also presented diplomas to graduates.

Among the graduates were 10 female pastors.

The Bible school is run by the UPC Bible School committee made up of senior church members. It currently has seven teachers.

The UPC Bible School Secretary Tota Namazo said a total of 95 students have graduated so far from the school and serving as pastors, ministers and leaders while some have taken new mission fields and four were currently teaching.

