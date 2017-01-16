Bible’s teachings contain life, not man’s

I REFER to an article “Embrace God’s will for PNG to progress”(The National, Jan 13).

I agree partly with the letter that all science curriculum transcripts that contradict what the bible teaches should be removed, especially that of the creation.

But we also need to rewrite all our business schools theories, omitting the popular Maslow theory, including others that contradict what the bible teaches.

The Maslow theorises that man is driven by his base needs.

Maslow believed that our most immediate need becomes our controlling factor. But according to God, Maslow was wrong and I go with God. There are people who have everything, but they still don’t know who they are.

People accumulate things with the hope that the things will make them somebody or be happy. But you don’t become somebody by accumulating things.

Ask the guy at the top who can’t sleep. Ask the guy who has everything except peace and love and joy in his heart.

Maslow was wrong. God desires to give you self-worth and self-esteem first.

He wants you to know who you are first. In teaching His followers that food, drink, clothes, and shelter are not the most important things in life, Jesus directly contradicts all psychological theories of our world such as the Maslow theory.

In the sixth chapter of Matthew, Jesus challenges that thought pattern. He instructs us to live from the perspective of what exists that we cannot see, instead of being totally caught up in the details and needs of our daily lives.

I believe changing the curriculum transcripts to be based on what the bible teaches will surely change our attitudes and make a difference.

WN, Via Email

