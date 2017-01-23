Bigger economy key for wealth, opportunities

PAPUA New Guinea needs a bigger economy to create wealth and income opportunities for its citizens.

We need more money to develop the country and improve the quality of life and living standards of the people.

To have more money, the country must be economically transformed or the country’s economy must grow three to four times bigger to generate the revenues we need to address the ongoing development challenges faced by the country.

A bigger and diversified economy will attract more investments, create more jobs and create more income generating opportunities.

But in PNG, the only income generating opportunity exposed to all citizens of this beautiful country is betel nut and cigarette sales.

To grow the economy, the Government must develop a strategic economic transformation plan to develop every economic potential of PNG to diversify the economy.

All MPs and governments only promise to deliver but none have the vision and dream to transform the economy of the country.

Hence, we are poor in our resource-rich country with no hope of a better future.

PNG’s future remains in our ability to grow the economy.

Lucas Kiap, Via email

