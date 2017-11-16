Bigger stadium needed

PNG Rugby Football League has to build a bigger stadium and a sports academy at a central location.

That is if they are serious about promoting the code and hosting international matches that will generate millions of kina through gatetakings.

A suitable central location for these developments, I suggest, is at Markham Valley in Morobe.

There will be more than enough space for a mega-stadium, car park, sports academy, shops and government services to fit evenly.

The Highlanders are diehard fans of rugby league.

They deserve to watch some of international matches that are normally hosted in Port Moresby annually.

If this trend of hosting big games in Port Moresby continues there could be repercussions. There is the possibility of rugby league followers in the Highlands petitioning Highlands’ rugby league administration to break away from PNGRFL.

They could form their own organisation to produce positive outcomes to satisfy their fans.

PNGRFL needs to wake up from its slumber and be fair to its followers.

If the stadium is built at the suggested location in the Markham, then 98 per cent of current PNG Kumuls players from the Highlands would have the privilege of playing in front of their families, tribesmen and women.

For instance in 2011, the Prime Minister’s 13 match between Australia and PNG was held at the Lae Rugby League ground.

It was flooded with people from the Highlands and Mamose provinces.

Just imagine how much money was collected at the gate.

Concern Rugby League Fan

Like this: Like Loading...