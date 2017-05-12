Bills owed to SOEs to be settled

CHIEF Secretary Isaac Lupari says all outstanding bills owed to State-Owned Enterprises will be settled over 12 months.

Lupari said all future Government utility use would be monitored and paid through a centrally-administered process.

“The Government is implementing new protocols to address outstanding utility liabilities owed to State-Owned Enterprises,” he said.

“We have a complete commitment to ensuring the effective operation of our utility SOEs, including PNG Power, Telikom and Eda Ranu. As the acting treasurer, the prime minister has directed action be taken to retire outstanding utility bills, dating back many years.

“The recent audit established that the State has an outstanding liability of K132 million to entities.

“The recurring debt had accumulated over many years and is a chronic legacy that began with past governments.

“It continues to affect each annual budget and the performance of SOEs.

“A process will now be put in motion that will have a consistent and visible payment schedule to rectify this legacy issue.

“This will see all outstanding liabilities retired within 12 months, and future payments to be made on time.

“To prevent a reoccurrence of this situation in the future, a centralised payment system will now be implemented to monitor utilities usage and administer payment for all Government departments.

“Arrears will be paid down at K32 million each month that will cover both current expenditure on utilities and arrears.”

